Hammond USPS job fair draws strong turnout for mail carrier openings

HAMMOND — The United States Postal Service held a job fair in Hammond today, looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers in the city and surrounding areas.

The positions available are rural carrier associates and associate rural carriers.

The job fair was held at the Albany-Springfield Library and drew a good turnout.

"We are excited to see the applicants come out, we're looking for new employees, we're excited, the post office is changing, and why not have some of that new blood at it?" said USPS Human Resources Administrative Assistant Lakoria Gullage.