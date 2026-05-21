75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond USPS job fair draws strong turnout for mail carrier openings

1 hour 42 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 7:56 PM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The United States Postal Service held a job fair in Hammond today, looking to fill immediate openings for mail carriers in the city and surrounding areas.

The positions available are rural carrier associates and associate rural carriers.

The job fair was held at the Albany-Springfield Library and drew a good turnout.

Trending News

"We are excited to see the applicants come out, we're looking for new employees, we're excited, the post office is changing, and why not have some of that new blood at it?" said USPS Human Resources Administrative Assistant Lakoria Gullage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days