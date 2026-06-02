Hammond Police officer held in Mississippi without bond amid cockfighting investigation

BATON ROUGE — A Hammond Police officer is being held without bond in Mississippi on accusations that he retaliated against a federal informant who helped get his uncle arrested for cockfighting.

Denver Golmon allegedly exposed a Homeland Security Investigations undercover informant and tried to have him arrested. The informant, according to court documents, was part of a federal investigation into a southern Mississippi cockfighting ring that led to the arrest of Golmon's uncle, Bert Lester.

On Monday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled that Golmon continue to be held in Mississippi without bond.

Newly obtained court records show that federal prosecutors argued Golmon is a danger to the public and, if released, may try to leave the country or go after the confidential informant.

Court documents cite Golmon's connections in Mexico, showing the court heard testimony that he has helped people get fraudulent identification documents like Social Security Cards. Records also point to his lack of stable employment, as the Hammond Police Department placed him on administrative leave after his arrest.

WBRZ previously reported that Golmon allegedly sent video evidence taken by the HSI informant to several people in cockfighting circles in an attempt to expose him as "a rat." He later allegedly tried to have fellow HPD officers arrest the informant for being an illegal immigrant.