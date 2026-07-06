Hammond Police investigating June battery that left 1 person hospitalized

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department is investigating a second-degree battery that happened near the corner of North Cate and East Robert streets in June.

According to police, they responded to reports of an altercation around 2 a.m. on June 27 to find a man with moderate injuries. Security footage from the area showed that two people approached the victim and struck him multiple times.

One of the suspects then entered a black four-door sedan, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata, with modifications including loud extended exhaust pipes, a "Skar" audio sticker on the rear passenger window and an extended camera mount on the trunk/rear glass. The second suspect got into a white four-door BMW with a black hood and sunroof.

The two cars were seen arriving and leaving together.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Detective Wade Phares with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5739, or to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.