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Hammond Police Department says missing 13-year-old returns home safely

1 hour 59 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, March 23 2026 Mar 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 9:50 AM March 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department says a 13-year-old who went missing over the weekend returned home safely.

According to the department, he was last seen on March 21 at 8:30 p.m. By 10:25 a.m. on Monday, March 23, he returned home safely. 

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