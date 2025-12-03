49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond PD: Man arrested for human trafficking in Hammond, had warrants in East Baton Rouge

2 hours 31 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 4:18 PM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department arrested a man they say posed as a hypnotist while trafficking women from out of state and using businesses to promote prostitution.

Steven Bates, 58, of Farmersville, California had applied for occupational licenses for multiple locations in Hammond. Investigators found female employees who were dressed in lingerie living out of the businesses, which appeared to operating as massage parlors.

Hammond Police said during an inspection, all the doors were locked to one of the business and Bates refused to allow them inside. Later, officials said information from search warrants suggested the women were being trafficked from outside the state.

Trending News

The Hammond Police Department also said Bates had outstanding warrants from East Baton Rouge Parish and is believed to be tied to multiple massage parlors. He was booked in Hammond for human trafficking, two counts of prostitution, pandering and money laundering.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days