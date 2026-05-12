Hammond man convicted on seven child pornography counts, sentenced to 70 years

AMITE — A Hammond man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison after being convicted on multiple child pornography charges, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

David Hollingsworth, 61, was sentenced April 27 to 10 years on each of seven counts of child pornography. Perrilloux said the sentences will run consecutively, totaling 70 years behind bars.

The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a cyber tip to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation. Authorities said the tip identified multiple child pornography files uploaded to a Dropbox account linked to an IP address in Tangipahoa Parish.

Investigators used subpoenas and search warrants to trace the account activity and identify Hollingsworth as the suspect, prosecutors said. Digital forensic analysis later uncovered additional illegal material and other evidence connecting him to the files.

Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio prosecuted the case before Judge Erika Sledge, who imposed the sentence.

“This is not a victimless crime,” Cascio said. “These are real children being exploited and as long as there are monsters like this looking for it, someone, somewhere will make it.”