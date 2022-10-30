71°
FINAL: Saints beat Raiders 24-0

1 hour 42 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, October 30 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - After leading the Raiders 17-0 at the end of the first half, the Saints finished the shut-out win and ended 24-0.

