Latest Weather Blog
GSmoove Steppas host inaugural Thanksgiving in the Park with surprise visit from Gonzales Mayor
GONZALES - The GSmoove Steppas hosted their inaugural Thanksgiving in the Park in Gonzales on Saturday with a surprise visit from Gonzales Mayor Timothy Riley.
Thanksgiving in the Park was created to bring residents together in the spirit of gratitude while giving back to the community.
The community-focused event provided more than 400 meals to local families, offering warmth and support ahead of the holiday season.
The GSmoove Steppas, a dynamic group of women made up of mothers and grandmothers, were brought together by line dancing to share their commitment to serving others.
Led by Gonzales native Chantelle Glover, the group has a full holiday season with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas events planned to bring the community together with the group's infectious energy and joy.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss