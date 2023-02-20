Group claims it has enough signatures to trigger recall vote for LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS - Those behind a campaign seeking a recall vote for New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell claim they have enough signatures to trigger the special election.

WWL-TV reported Monday that organizers with NOLATOYA.org are saying they have secured more than 49,000 signatures from New Orleans voters. The group said last week that it was about 1,000 signatures shy of its goal, with the deadline for submitting the petition coming up on Feb. 22.

It's unclear whether the group actually has enough names to proceed, however, as organizers reportedly sued the Orleans Parish Registrar last week, arguing that about 30,000 of the parish's recorded voters no longer live there. Removing those names would reduce the number of signatures needed for the recall by about 6,000.

The movement in the recall effort comes amid yet another controversy for the headline-grabbing mayor, who was caught on video making an obscene gesture toward a float during the Krewe of Tucks parade Saturday.