Grosse Tete woman arrested in Baton Rouge for 3rd DWI after hit-and-run and battery of officer

BATON ROUGE — A woman is facing her third DWI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car, leaving the scene, then returning and becoming combative with officers, according to police.

Hannah Lavalley, 25, was arrested on multiple DWI charges as well as battery of a peace officer and hit-and-run driving on Saturday.

A Baton Rouge Police Department representative says officers arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run and saw a witness pointing to a nearby parking lot, shouting that the vehicle had returned. When officers approached Lavalley, she reportedly became defensive and confused as to why she was being contacted; officers noted that she was slurring her speech.

The arrest document states that when Lavalley was placed in a unit, she began to threaten the officer's job, claiming she was family with the Chief of Police. She allegedly began to kick the unit's doors and windows. Officers said the unit began to smell of alcohol.

When asked about the crash, Lavalley allegedly insisted she had recently been in a crash but refused to provide any more information, and the police database could not find any such crash.

Officers say they found 29 "shooters" of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey, only two of which were not empty. Officers added the "shooters" were discarded around the vehicle but were primarily in the center console.

According to the arrest document, when Lavalley was put in handcuffs and leg shackles, she yanked her hand through the cuffs. Officers said during transport she was "bellicose and belligerent," allegedly begging to be killed in a "suicide-by-cop."

Lavalley, of Grosse Tete, allegedly told police she would cooperate with a breath-analysis test, then she attempted to grab the computer and began to slap an officer. During the altercation, she grabbed the officer's holstered gun and she was restrained once more.

This is Lavalley's third DWI arrest in the past five years, according to documents.