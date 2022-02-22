Government Street medians continuously damaged by distracted drivers

BATON ROUGE - Months after completion, drivers are still getting used to the new Government Street layout.

Gardeners were busy at work Tuesday afternoon tending to the newly-built flower beds in the medians, which are constantly damaged by the vast amount of traffic moving through the area.

"Distracted driving and speeding is a problem and we need to stop that on Government Street," DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallett said.

Mallett says distracted drivers are partially to blame for the constant upkeep that is needed for the flower beds. That, along with regular drivers still being unfamiliar with the more narrow roadway.

"Once the people who drive Government Street, drive it regularly, and get used to driving it, we anticipate this kind of activity to drop off," Mallett said in October.

Landscaping crews are contractually obligated to repair the median greenery weekly, according to Mallet. To preserve their beauty, drivers are asked to be alert when behind the wheel.

"We need drivers mainly to pay attention. The landscaping is not in the travel lane. So, if they can stay in the travel lane, then we will have less impact on the landscaping."

The state still has ownership of Government Street, which will be transferred to the city by the end of the year. As of now, DOTD has no official figure on how much maintenance will cost taxpayers.