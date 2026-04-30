Bill creating economic development district for North Baton Rouge development passes Senate subcommittee

BATON ROUGE — A bill creating an economic development district for a $50 million shopping center at the corner of Harding and Howell boulevards has passed a Senate subcommittee, the next step in the creation of the grocery-anchored retail development that aims to help combat food insecurity in North Baton Rouge.

Senate Bill 283, authored by Sen. Regina Barrow, establishes the BLVD at Harding Area Special District that will create a framework for local and state governments, as well as private partners, to work together to develop the 100,000 square foot site set to open in fall 2027.

The bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives, gives the district the authority to implement tax increment financing and issue bonds to support infrastructure and future development.

"This is about delivering real results for North Baton Rouge," Barrow said. "For too long, this community has gone without the level of investment it deserves. This Special District gives us the tools to change that by bringing infrastructure, jobs, and long-term economic growth to North Baton Rouge. We are not just planning for the future, we are building it."

The development includes a 45,000 square foot grocery store and several other retail spaces, to create more than 150 new jobs in the area.

The development was previously approved by the Baton Rouge Metro Council.

SB283 passed the Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs on Wednesday, and now heads to the Senate floor on May 4.