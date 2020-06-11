Good Hair Days are Here to Stay

Temperatures this morning are around 15 degrees cooler than yesterday all thanks to that cold front!

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s for today. The UV index is 12 in the extreme which means it will only take between 10 and 15 minutes to get a sunburn today. Much drier conditions with dew points in the 60s (instead of 70s and 80s). That will make for a very pleasant evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Expect temperatures in the upper 80s for again for Friday. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s for the rest of the week with much less humid conditions. Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s in store for the weekend and early next week. No rain threats in the 7-Day forecast.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

The Tropics: A well-defined tropical wave located about 350 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although significant development is not expected due to dry air and adverse upper-level winds, some areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are possible across portions of the Windward Islands later today through early Friday while the wave moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent and the chance through 5 days is also 10 percent.

THE EXPLANATION:

As the trough propagates off the east, a ridge will start to build over the Plains through tomorrow. With the ridge axis off to the west, we will experience drier air. Another dry cold front is expected to move through the forecast area on Sunday, reinforcing the low dew points and dry conditions for Monday and Tuesday. The air mass will slowly moisten up mid next week bringing our dew points and overnight lows up with it.

--Marisa