Good 2 Eat: Louisiana Eggs Benedict

Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!

Louisiana Eggs Benedict

HOLLANDAISE:

2 egg yolks

2 tsp. lemon juice

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/2 cup butter

2 English muffins, halved

2 andouille links

4 eggs

salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. fresh chopped chives, for garnish

HOLLANDAISE:

Add egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, paprika, and cayenne to a blender.

Melt butter in a saucepan, until a thermometer registers the butter temperature at least 200 degrees.

Begin blending the egg mixture. Stream hot butter in a little at a time while you run the blender, letting the hot butter cook the eggs and blending until the hollandaise is light and fluffy and all butter has been incorporated. If the hollandaise gets too thick, blend in a few teaspoons of water to loosen it before serving.

Heat sausages through in the oven or on a grill pan until they're sizzling hot. Slice each sausage in half lengthwise and then slice each half again across the middle so you have biscuit-sized sausage pieces.

Poach each egg in hot water until whites have cooked through, about 4 minutes.

While the eggs are poaching, toast your English muffin halves.

Place two sausage pieces, cut-side down on top of each half.

Top each with a poached egg, followed by a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a generous drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Top with chopped chives to garnish and serve immediately.