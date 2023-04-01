67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gold beats Blue 37-20 in Southern football's spring game

Saturday, April 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Southern wrapped up their spring training as the Gold team defeated the Blue team 37-20 during the spring game. Junior Harold Blood saw most of the reps at quarterback during the game. 

Head Coach Eric Dooley liked the pace and tempo his team played with, but saw a lot of things that needs to be corrected before the start of the season in the fall. One being his QBs decision making and having too many turnovers on Saturday. Still, Dooley likes the progress Blood is making. 

"I think right now if I had to start a game tomorrow, it'd be Blood. I think he did some great things, some things that he'd hadn't done all spring today. Situationally some things that I wasn't pleased with but I think they're correctable," said Dooley. "I think he can be the guy that can be the leader."

Southern will open the season at Alabama State on September 2.

