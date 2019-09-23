Latest Weather Blog
GM strike enters 2nd week with no clear end in sight
NEW YORK (AP) - The strike against General Motors by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week Monday with progress reported in negotiations but no clear end in sight.
Bargainers met all weekend and returned to talks Monday morning as the strike entered its eighth day. A person briefed on the negotiations says they're haggling about wages and profit-sharing, new product for factories that GM wants to close, a faster route to full wages for new hires, and use of temporary workers.
The person didn't want to be identified because details of the bargaining are confidential.
Workers walked off their jobs early on Sept. 16, paralyzing production at about 30 manufacturing sites in nine states. Consumers are likely to start seeing shortages of some vehicles on dealer lots, including large SUVs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials to announce launch of MovEBR website, program
-
A 10-year-old businesswoman putting her stamp on the skin-care industry
-
Woman bites camel to save herself after freak encounter in Iberville Parish
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar