Global Internet outage impacts flights at MSY and other airports across the country, several companies and agencies also affected
NEW ORLEANS— A widespread internet outage is forcing the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and several other major airlines across the country to delay flights.
WWL Louisiana reports passengers are experiencing long lines to check-in for Delta, American and United Airlines flights.
According to FlightAware, over 19,000 flights around the country have been delayed.
The Baton Rouge Metro Airport posted on social media that none of their flights have been delayed yet.
"The airport remains open and fully operational. However, due to expected nationwide cancelations and delays, anyone flying today should check their flight status before leaving for the airport," a statement from the airport read.
Various other companies and agencies across the state have also reported issues.
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said on their social media they are unable to process transactions.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office says their internal network is currently offline, meaning they have no internet or email.
