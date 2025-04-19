Glen Oaks High School community, families reunite for 10th annual alumni weekend

BATON ROUGE — The 10th annual Glen Oaks High School Alumni Weekend was this weekend and dozens of former students came together Saturday to celebrate and support their alma mater.

The annual event kicked off Friday with the Inaugural Gerry Bush and Nolan Gill Golf Tournament at Copper Mill Golf Club.

On Saturday morning, former students and their families gathered at the school for the Glen Oaks Alumni Picnic. There was an ample amount of food from barbeque, crawfish and jambalaya cook-offs, as well as an Easter egg hunt, tug-of-war, musical chairs and other games. Volunteers were also set up to do on-site voter registration.

A portion of the proceeds from this weekend's event will support Glen Oaks High School programs, organizers said, calling the event "both meaningful and impactful."