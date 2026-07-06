Girl killed in Addis domestic disturbance died after multiple blunt force injuries, officials say

ADDIS — According to West Baton Rouge Chief of Forensic Investigations Sahajda "Doc" Willis, 7-year-old Paris Williams died from multiple blunt force injuries following a physical altercation on Wednesday.

Addis Police said that officers were dispatched to a home along La. 1 South after receiving reports of an unresponsive child around 9:47 p.m. on Wednesday. The child was quickly taken to a local children's hospital, where she later died.

During their investigation, police learned that a physical altercation had taken place just before the child had a medical emergency.

On Friday, Williams' mother, 30-year-old Breyonne Dorsey, was booked for two counts of felony domestic abuse battery - child endangerment, one count of second-degree murder, one count of principal and one count of obstruction of justice.

Christopher Butler, 33, is also wanted for two counts of felony domestic abuse battery - child endangerment and one count of second-degree murder in connection with Williams' death. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Addis Police Department.

According to Willis, Williams' death is being investigated as a homicide.