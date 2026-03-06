Latest Weather Blog
Georgia man sentenced to 10 years for attempted coercion and enticement of Baton Rouge teen
BATON ROUGE — A Georgia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted coercion and enticement of a 14-year-old girl in Baton Rouge.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 43-year-old Victorino De La Cruz of Mableton, Georgia, used social media to engage with what he allegedly believed was a Baton Rouge teen in an illegal sexual relationship.
The teen was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
According to the department, De La Cruz sent the undercover officer sexually explicit photos while also requesting similar photos of the 14-year-old girl.
He also requested the teen's location, expressed a desire to engage in illegal sexual acts in person and planned an arrangement with the undercover agent in Baton Rouge to engage in illegal sexual activity.
De La Cruz, a Mexican national who is present in the U.S. on a now-revoked work visa, was arrested by law enforcement in December 2024.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facility involving carbon management startups to operate at former Tin Roof Brewery...
-
State education officials tout report citing Louisiana as national standard for how...
-
Livingston Parish Ochsner facility temporarily closes after car hits building
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette