Georgia man sentenced to 10 years for attempted coercion and enticement of Baton Rouge teen

BATON ROUGE — A Georgia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the attempted coercion and enticement of a 14-year-old girl in Baton Rouge.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 43-year-old Victorino De La Cruz of Mableton, Georgia, used social media to engage with what he allegedly believed was a Baton Rouge teen in an illegal sexual relationship.

The teen was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

According to the department, De La Cruz sent the undercover officer sexually explicit photos while also requesting similar photos of the 14-year-old girl.

He also requested the teen's location, expressed a desire to engage in illegal sexual acts in person and planned an arrangement with the undercover agent in Baton Rouge to engage in illegal sexual activity.

De La Cruz, a Mexican national who is present in the U.S. on a now-revoked work visa, was arrested by law enforcement in December 2024.