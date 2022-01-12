47°
Gas leak shuts down Airline Highway in Gonzales
GONZALES - Airline Highway was closed off in Ascension Parish Wednesday night due to a natural gas leak.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the highway was closed in both directions around 6 p.m. between Germany Road and LA 621.
Deputies and firefighters are both on the scene. A crew has been contacted to shut off the leak.
This is a developing story.
