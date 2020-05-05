Garrett Nussmeier, son of former Saints QB, commits to the LSU Tigers

When 4-star Flower Mound Texas Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took to Twitter to announce that he'd committed to LSU on Monday afternoon, football fans were ecstatic.

According to The Advocate, some may already be comparing the Lake Charles-native to Joe Burrow.

Such a comparison doesn't require a stretch of the imagination.

At six foot two and a hundred and eighty-two pounds, Nussmeier is also the son of a football coach. In the nineties, his father, Doug Nussmeier, played for the New Orleans Saints and eventually went on to become a coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite this similarity between Burrow and Nussmeier, the new LSU recruit told Rivals.com, “I’d like to say we’re really similar players being coaches’ kids and having the mental aspect to the game as well. But I definitely won’t be trying to compare myself to him."

Burrow came to LSU from Ohio State with the intentions of winning a national championship and Nussmeier’s goals are similar.

“I’m looking forward to getting coached by both of them,” Nussmeier said, referring to Linehan and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger. “That offense is unbelievable. It’s ahead of the game. Hopefully I can learn it and get it to its max potential.”

Though born in Louisiana, Nussmeier's lived a lot of places, including Washington, Alabama, Michigan, and Florida.

But he's chosen to return to his Louisiana roots by coming home to the LSU Tigers.

“I’m heading back to my roots,” Nussmeier said. “I’m committed to Louisiana State University. Geaux Tigers!”

His announcement prompted a familiar “Hold that Tiger!” tweet from LSU coach Ed Orgeron, his now trademark signal that LSU has picked up another commitment.

“I felt like I knew in my heart LSU was the place for me,” Nussmeier said. “My family is from there and I’ve always wanted to be a Tiger. I’ve dreamed of playing in Death Valley. It just seemed right.

Nussmeier's announcement to commit came on the same day as the nation’s top-ranked quarterback prospect, Caleb Williams from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga announced that he'd narrowed his choice of schools down to three: LSU, Oklahoma and nearby Maryland.

At this point, the LSU Tigers have nine commitments for the 2020-21 season. They include:

Raesjon Davis, LB, 6-1, 215, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

JoJo Earle, WR, 5-9, 170, Aledo (Texas) HS

Deion Smith, WR, 6-1, 172, Jackson (Miss.) Provine

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, 6-2, 182, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Landon Jackson, LB, 6-6, 240, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Zavier Carter, LB, 6-4, 193, Atlanta Hapeville Charter

Dakota Mitchell, S, 5-11, 170, Winter Park (Fla.) HS

Anthony Hundley, DT, 6-3, 270, Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Peyton Todd, P, 6-5, 210, West Monroe (HS)