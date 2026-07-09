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Garbage company seeks maintenance technicians; hiring fair set for next week

2 hours 57 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 12:01 PM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashlynn Baillio

BATON ROUGE — A waste and recycling company is seeking maintenance technicians and will hold a hiring fair next week.

Waste Pro's Baton Rouge Divisional Office will take applications and conduct interviews at its North Flannery Road location next Wednesday.

Interviews will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants are required to bring a resume and drivers license. A commercial driver's license is preferred but not required. The company says it is authorized by the state of Florida to issue commercial licenses.

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The event will be held at 1774 N. Flannery Road.

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