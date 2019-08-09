91°
Galaxy's Edge creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Disney World

Friday, August 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is creating 1,700 fulltime jobs at Walt Disney World.

Disney officials said Thursday that an additional 5,500 short-term jobs were created in construction, trade and artisan positions. The 14-acre land at Disney World opens at the end of the month.

The land cost $1 billion and is the largest single-themed land created at a Disney park. An identical park opened earlier this summer at Disneyland in California.

Disney World employs more than 75,000 workers, making it the largest workforce at a single site in the U.S.

