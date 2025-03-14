Fundraiser started by family of Scotlandville teenager who was shot getting off bus

BATON ROUGE — A fundraiser has been started by the family of 17-year-old Anthony Robinson, the Scotlandville High School student who died after he was shot while getting off a bus.

Robinson's aunt, Janice Cornish, started a GoFundMe to raise money for the services to honor the teenager after he was shot and killed at the Village Green Apartments on Bradfield Avenue.

In the GoFundMe post, Cornish spoke about how devastating this is for the family, especially her sister.

"Anthony was her only child, her entire world, and this has shattered her," she said.

Family, friends, and community leaders also attended a memorial on Friday to pay respect and celebrate the memory of the teenager.

Anyone looking for more information on the fundraiser or to donate, visit the family's GoFundMe page.