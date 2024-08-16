Friday's Health Report: Learn more about the larynx, which plays an important part in speaking

BATON ROUGE — Many parts of the body work together to make sound. The larynx, also called the voice box, plays an important part in the process.

"It is the primary organ that's responsible for your ability to speak, for your ability to swallow, to eat and drink, and to breathe," Mayo Clinic otolaryngologist David Lott said.

The larynx also helps sense when food is swallowed. Lott says it governs those functions in two ways.

"When we swallow, the vocal folds close. That movement is very important in terms of regulating how good the voice sounds, how good someone swallows and how good they can breathe," Lott said.

Secondly, he says it's through the movement of the larynx itself.

"The entire larynx has to move forward and backward when you swallow to allow food to get into the esophagus so that it can get into your stomach," Lott said.

Dr. Lott says the best way to protect your larynx is to be in tune with your voice and know if something is off.

"Or if it's harder for you to speak, you can't yell or you can't sing, whatever it may be — be clued in that. Maybe there's something either functionally or structurally that may be going on," Lott said.

If you have lingering symptoms, consider seeking medical attention.