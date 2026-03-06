Friday PM Forecast: rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the weekend, some of which could be strong. Temperatures will remain well above average through the middle of next week.

Tonight: Isolated showers will taper before another mostly cloudy night. It will remain muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

The Weekend: Though no total washouts are expected, the weather pattern will remain wet and unsettled. Saturday and Sunday rain coverage will bump up into the 50 - 70% range. Forecast confidence in the timing of showers and thunderstorms is low due to a weak cold front that will be stalled to our west.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs running into the mid-80s. While much of the morning will be dry, afternoon "pop-up" showers and thunderstorms are likely. Then, another batch of rain and thunderstorms will approach from the northwest during the evening and into the night. A few of these could be on the stronger side, especially northwest of Baton Rouge, with the potential for gusty winds and small hail.

On Sunday, the weak cold front will still be activating showers and thunderstorms west of the Capital Area. However, the rain timing for the second half of the weekend is a bit of a wildcard depending on how long the first round lingers into the morning. The longer they last, the more likely the second half of Sunday will be dry. If the morning starts off dry and some sun breaks through, expect another round of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Overall, clouds and times of rain will keep highs a few degrees lower than Saturday.

LSU Baseball: The LSU Tigers are back at Alex Box Stadium this weekend for a three-game series against Sacramento State, and the weather will definitely be a factor for tailgating and game-day plans, so keep the Storm Station Weather App handy for updates!

Friday (6:30 p.m.): It will be warm with a first-pitch temperature in the low 80s. While there may be some lingering showers and thunderstorms early, they will be wrapping up into the evening, so this game will be playable.

Saturday (6:00 p.m.): Daytime showers and thunderstorms will be ending. Then, we will have to look northwest as another batch of rain and thunderstorms comes in for the nighttime hours. Temperatures will fall into the 70s.

Sunday (1:00 p.m.): This game is the biggest “wildcard.” We’ll be watching a decaying line of storms moving through in the morning. If that action clears out, there could be a window of dry time before another potential batch of showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s or low 80s.

Up Next: As we head into the new work week, the unseasonably warm, muggy pattern will hold firm. Monday and Tuesday look to be drier, with only about 30% rain coverage either afternoon. Expect highs to soar into the mid-to-upper 80s. By Wednesday, the next frontal system will push in with a batch of rain and thunderstorms. We will need to keep a close eye on this one as there could be a risk for severe weather. However, since this is still several days out, the exact locations that could be threatened are still being refined. All told, 1-3” of rain is expected by the time that front clears next week. Quieter, slightly cooler conditions will follow to end next week and into the following weekend.

– Josh

