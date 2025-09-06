76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: Brusly dominates Port Allen to win the Sugarcane Classic

Friday, September 05 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

PORT ALLEN - Brusly has won their sixth straight Sugarcane Classic by beating Port Allen 42-6.

The Panthers started hot by pushing the ball downfield and letting Robdrick Covington push in the first touchdown from the one-yard line.

Brusly would then go on to score two more touchdowns in the first quarter alone. The scores came on two short passes to Reggie Riley and Patrick Gales. After a two-point conversion on the third touchdown, Brusly took a big 22-0 lead to end the first quarter.

Port Allen struggled to move the ball down field as they get adjusted to a new head coach.

It was more of the same for the remaining three quarters as the Panthers dominate the Pelicans to win the 54th annual Sugarcane Classic 42-6.

