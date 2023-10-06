Friday AM Forecast: Very seasonable weekend ahead

Below average temperatures are expected across Louisiana and much of the southeast this weekend thanks to a cold front that made it's was through the region overnight. Lower humidity values and breezy winds can be expected this weekend which creates a fire danger concern for the state on Saturday.

Today & Tomorrow: Muggy air and partly cloudy skies will close the workweek out as highs will be warm in the upper 80s this afternoon. Just enough leftover moisture may aid in the development of spotty showers throughout the day. Later today, a secondary front will swing in from the north which will bring cooler and much drier air to the state. Tonight we will watch temperatures dive into the lower 60s setting us up for a fall like weekend ahead.

Up Next: Saturday, high temperatures will barely reach into the lower 80s, despite mostly sunny skies. The coolest temperatures so far this season are anticipated on Sunday and Monday morning with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s and highs barely returning to the upper 70s and low 80s. With these changing temperatures breaking a long spell of warmth, you may need to consider a light jacket for morning and evening activities this weekend. Not much will be happening overhead other than some passing high clouds through Tuesday. By the middle of next week, the next storm system will be setting up to our west and could lead to some much needed rainfall toward the end of next week.

While the front will bring welcome heat relief and more comfortable air, the lower humidity and northerly winds will re-ignite fire weather concerns in the area. A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for Saturday.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The outermost rain bands from Tropical Storm Philippe are affecting Bermuda where conditions will deteriorate into Friday. Philippe is producing maximum sustained winds of 50mph while moving north at 18mph. Some strengthening is possible before Philippe turns post tropical over the weekend and accelerates into the north Atlantic Ocean. The storm could bring a few inches of rain and gusty wind to parts of New England and southeastern Canada over the weekend.

A low-latitude tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Thereafter, some slow development of this system is possible as it moves westward to west northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.