Friday AM Forecast: Spotty storms today before greater coverage after dark

Several waves of showers and storms are possible through Saturday, bringing locally heavy rain to the region. While there will be some dry time outside both on Friday and Saturday, rain gear may come in handy as we continue to dodge rain. By Sunday and early next week, the capital area will trend much drier.

Today & Tonight: Friday morning begins soggy with heavy rain and storms. Most of the heaviest rain is currently clearing out of the capital area, but areas to the east are still dealing with heavy rain. This activity should completely clear out of the viewing area by around 8am-9am. Throughout the rest of the day, spotty showers and thunderstorms will still be possible, just not to the extent we saw this morning. The high will top out around 79 degrees. Another wave of energy will pass through the atmosphere after dark and into the overnight hours. This is when we will once again see the possibility of numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms. The low will bottom out around 67 degrees. An additional 1-2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts will be possible through Saturday morning.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible with the activity during the day on Friday and in the overnight hours. As of right now, the lesser threat looks to be during the day, but there will still be the possibility of a spotty damaging wind gust. A little bit greater threat looks to be in the overnight hours. As of right now its still a low end threat (1/5), but there will be the chance of brief tornadoes, as well as damaging wind gust.

Up Next: Clouds will stick around on Saturday and so will the threat of some isolated storms . It does not look to be an all day washout. Rain chances will diminish by Sunday but some clouds will still stick around. It will be warm over the weekend with highs in the low to mid-70s. For next week, the overall pattern looks dry. We’ll also see a cooldown by midweek.

-- Balin

