Friday AM Forecast: Ending June with more excessive heat

Very summerlike behavior continues as we head towards the first week of July. Expect high heat and daily pop-up storm chances.

Today & Tonight: Spotty early morning showers will gradually taper off through the morning commute hours. Friday will see partly sunny skies and temperatures that warm into the low and mid 90's. Feels-like values will stay below heat advisory criteria again today but nevertheless it will be very muggy and hot. Isolated showers and storms will begin to pop-up around the region this afternoon through early evening, diminishing in coverage after sunset. Overnight, we will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures that barely dip into the 70's.

Up Next: Partly sunny skies and afternoon pop-up storm chances can be found every day on the Storm Station 7-day forecast. Also found, high afternoon temperatures nearing 100° on Sunday and Monday. With no lack of humidity in the air, feels-like temperatures are expected to reach 108°+ those days and would prompt more Heat Alerts for the area. The only relief from the heat will be offered by the hit-or-miss storms each day. The 4th of July forecast looks to continue the heat streak, with any isolated storms likely to diminish before the Baton Rouge firework show that evening. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station for the latest as we get closer to Independence Day.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located between the African Coast and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity early Friday morning. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable over the coming days for tropical development. Our next tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the weekend a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while racing westward at 15-20 mph. Impacts in the Lesser Antilles are possible early next week, but it is still too soon to know where the system will go afterward. While there is no cause for concern yet for Louisiana with regard to this disturbance, the Storm Station is keeping an eye on it.

Another broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea is still fairly disorganized. Some development of the system is possible over the northwest Caribbean Sea or southwest Gulf of Mexico in the next few days. However, overall odds of the system acquiring tropical characteristics is low per the latest outlook. Regardless, Louisiana will see no impacts from this system.

NEW Friday morning: A third area of disorganized showers and storms has initiated off the coast of Africa and is forecasted to travel west-northwest. Some slow development of this system is possible early next week however at this time, tropical development with this system remains low over the next 7-days.

