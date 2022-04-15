Friday AM Forecast: Dodging showers for Easter weekend

Good Friday is starting with more humidity and a chance for a thunder shower.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Friday! The muggies are back! This afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80°. A few light showers will be possible as things heat up this afternoon. If you see any rain, it will be here in the warmest hours of the day and it will not last very long. It will not be a total washout. Tonight will be muggy too, with temperatures near 70°.

Up Next: Saturday will see a few showers late in the day, especially for areas north of Baton Rouge. Showers will be possible after 2 p.m. and they will pop in and out until late. Skies will clear after 10 p.m. Skies will be dry for Sunday morning. It will be muggy with temperatures near 70°, but rain will hold off until later in the day. A few scattered thunderstorms will bubble up on Sunday afternoon, but it is more likely to see rain overnight into Monday. Not everyone will see rain but have an indoor Easter plan just in case. A few leftover showers may be around before sunrise on Monday, then things will dry up and cool off for the rest of the day. Monday temperatures will max out in the mid-70s. A cooler and drier stretch will start early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

