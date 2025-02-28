Fraternity expresses 'profound sorrow' at death of Southern student; school mum on investigation

BATON ROUGE — National leaders of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity on Friday expressed "profound sorrow" at the death of a Southern University student affiliated with its local chapter.

Caleb Wilson, 20, of New Orleans died after being taken to a hospital after becoming unresponsive Wednesday night and Thursday morning at a Baton Rouge park. City police opened an investigation.

"His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him," said a statement signed by the fraternity's international president, Ricky L. Lewis. "He was a scholar, an exceptional member of the Southern University Marching Band, and a passionate and dedicated leader in student life."

The fraternity said it supported the investigation into Wilson's death.

"We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss," Lewis said.

Separately, a Southern spokeswoman said Friday it had no further information about the case when asked whether the fraternity had been investigated or disciplined.

After Wilson's death, the university stopped all initiation activities for fraternities, sororities and other campus groups.