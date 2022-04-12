71°
Four separate fire departments respond to massive overnight fire in East Baton Rouge
PRIDE - Firefighters with four different departments helped put out a sprawling fire that engulfed an abandoned home, a camper and most of the surrounding property.
The Pride, Chaneyville, Zachary and Central fire departments arrived at the scene at around 1:20 a.m. After the first units arrived, they called for additional crews to help.
Photos shared by the Pride Fire Department, shows the home destroyed and flames spreading to the nearby property.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
