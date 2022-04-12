71°
Four separate fire departments respond to massive overnight fire in East Baton Rouge

4 hours 6 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, April 12 2022 Apr 12, 2022 April 12, 2022 2:15 PM April 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRIDE - Firefighters with four different departments helped put out a sprawling fire that engulfed an abandoned home, a camper and most of the surrounding property.

The Pride, Chaneyville, Zachary and Central fire departments arrived at the scene at around 1:20 a.m. After the first units arrived, they called for additional crews to help.

Photos shared by the Pride Fire Department, shows the home destroyed and flames spreading to the nearby property.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

