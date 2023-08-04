Foul odor around LSU Lakes caused by fish kill, say restoration project organizers

BATON ROUGE - Something smells funky around the LSU Lakes, and the smell has reportedly wafted across town according to viewers who live near Bluebonnet, Tara, downtown and mid-city.

The scent has been described as "something burning" or a "dead animal" by residents who reported it to WBRZ, but closer to the lakes, the majority said the stench was undeniably dead fish. Many guessed the odor is being caused by the University Lakes Restoration Project that is stirring up decades worth of dirt and filth inside the water.

Organizers of the project say otherwise in this statement:

"The University Lakes Project team has not received any complaints regarding a smell coming from the University Lakes. We are aware of a fish kill that occurred in University Lake recently, which was reported to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and is not a result of the work happening though this project. Unfortunately, fish kills in the lakes are not uncommon this time of year as the water gets very warm and oxygen levels in the lake get very low. One of the primary objectives of the University Lakes Project is to makes the lakes a healthier environment for wildlife and all who enjoy them."

WBRZ also reached out to the Department of Environmental Quality and the Baton Rouge Fire Department, who say they have not received any complaints.