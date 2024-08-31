76°
Former Southern Alumni Federation president dies, university says

4 hours 56 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, August 31 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE - The national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation from 2010 to 2014 died, according to the university. 

The university announced the passing of Dennis S. Brown Saturday morning. 

Brown was raised in Alexandria, LA, and graduated from Southern in 1976. 

