Former NFL player's son sentenced to 250 hours of community service for deadly hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE — The son of a former NFL player was sentenced Friday to three years probation and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in October 2022.

Walter Andrew Brister IV, 24, pleaded guilty in September to hit-and-run driving that caused the death of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. A grand jury chose not to act on charging Brister with a negligent homicide he previously faced.

Brister must complete 250 hours of court-approved community service work and will be under probation for a period of three years.

Brister, the son of former NFL player Walter "Bubby" Brister, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, after hitting Jarreau in his car near the corner of Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive. Jarreau died at the scene and Brister left before police arrived.

Several days later, Brister surrendered himself to police and was arrested for felony hit-and-run driving.