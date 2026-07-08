Former LSU Tiger Angel Reese named to WNBA All-Star team for third consecutive year

CHICAGO — Former LSU women's basketball star and current Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese has been named to the WNBA All-Star team for the third year in a row.

Reese was selected as one of 12 reserve players by the league's head coaches for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place on July 25 in Chicago, the home of Reese's former team, the Chicago Sky.

Reese is one of three Atlanta Dream players selected for the All-Star team.

The former Tiger led the WNBA in rebounding this season with 11.8 rpg. During her WNBA career, she has averaged nearly 15 points per game. Reese also became the fastest player in league history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, accomplishing the feat in 79 games and surpassing Tina Charles' mark of 89.

Reese is one of four former LSU players to participate in the All-Star Game, joining Marie Ferdinand-Harris, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles. Since 2002, LSU players have been on the All-Star team 21 times, including Reese's 2026 reserve position.