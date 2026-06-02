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Former LSU student hit, killed along Ben Hur Road near apartment complexes
BATON ROUGE - A 22-year-old was hit by a car and killed near two majority student apartment complexes on May 5.
According to authorities, Isaac Suarez was hit at 777 Ben Hur Road around 10:30 p.m. Suarez is a former LSU student.
Two apartment complexes, The Lodges and Red Point, are near the crash site.
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The wreck happened less than an hour after a fatal shooting at a gas station four miles away.
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