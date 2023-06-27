93°
Former LSU star Leonard Fournette OK after car catches on fire

1 hour 17 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, June 27 2023 Jun 27, 2023 June 27, 2023 6:38 PM June 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

TAMPA - Former LSU football standout Leonard Fournette escaped unharmed on Tuesday after his vehicle caught fire on a highway in Tampa.

Fournette -- whose NFL career has recently included time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- posted an Instagram video showing the burned remains of his SUV, with the note: "Man it was one of those days today, but I would like [to] thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving. But I am still blessed."

ABC television station WTSP reports that the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, on I-275, about 10:35 a.m. They said the 28-year-old Fournette was standing nearby, unhurt.

A photo taken by Tampa Fire Rescue shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The Buccaneers released Fournette after three years on their roster. He has not yet found a new NFL home.

