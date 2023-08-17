Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase files for restraining order against woman

LOS ANGELES - Former LSU standout Ja'Marr Chase, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, has filed for a restraining order after he claims a woman harassed him and his mother.

Numerous media outlets report that Chase took his concerns to the courts in Southern California on Wednesday. The paperwork alleges that a woman -- Ambar Hunter -- is posting defamatory remarks about Chase.

"Pushing me down the stairs and dragging me out the house 2 months pregnant!!!" one of Hunter's posts states. "I should post the video but I will let the courts figure out what they want to do with you."

The social media content includes personal information, such as Chase's phone number.

Hunter also claims that Chase fathered a child with her -- something the NFL star denies.

In a statement to ABC television station WCPO, in Cincinnati, an attorney for Chase said: "After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending."

WKRC TV published the court records filed in Los Angeles County.

Chase, 23, is in his third year with the Bengals. He is a native of Harvey, La.