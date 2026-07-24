Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese, also known as 'Bayou Barbie,' now has her own Barbie doll

ATLANTA — Former LSU basketball star Angel Reese's nickname — "Bayou Barbie" — now has a new meaning after a version of the famous Mattel doll made in her likeness was announced Friday.

The new Barbie Signature doll modelled after Reese is the second time a WNBA player served as the model for a Barbie, the first being former Seattle Storm player Sue Bird.

In addition to the doll, the collaboration between Reebok, Reese and Mattel also includes a pair of Reebok Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes in a new Barbie-inspired color. The shoes, which will also be featured on the doll, will debut at TOGETHXR House in Chicago during the WNBA's All-Star Weekend.

Reese, who has been named to the WNBA All-Star Team three years in a row, is a co-owner of TOGETHXR, the fastest-growing women's sports media company.

"Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me," Reese said in a statement. "It’s such an incredible honor because it's about showing girls that there are no limits to what they can achieve. I've never let anyone else define what's possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger. I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence."

This Barbie Knows Ball ???? The Angel Reese Barbie Doll is out now! pic.twitter.com/VR4zYmhyyf — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 24, 2026

The Angel Reese Barbie Signature doll will be available for purchase exclusively in stores at Target and online at Target, Walmart, Amazon and Mattel Shop starting Friday, while the Reebok Angel Reese 1 ‘Barbie’ Basketball Shoes will be available for purchase on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. on Reebok.com, as well as at DICK’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker.