Former Dunham forward Jordan Wright transfers to LSU

BATON ROUGE - While the LSU women's basketball team is celebrating a national championship, the men's team picked up some much needed help on Wednesday.

Former Dunham and Vanderbilt forward Jordan Wright announced he is transferring to LSU.

Wright averaged double digits in points for the Commodores the past two seasons. He played 4 seasons at Vandy, and only has one season left. Wright won two state titles at Dunham in 2018, and 2019.