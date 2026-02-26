68°
Former Big Lots store on Siegen Lane to be turned into Asian Supermarket, reports say

Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The former Big Lots store on Siegen Lane is being turned into an Asian Supermarket, The Advocate reports.

The new store, located at 6900 Siegen Lane in the Siegen Village shopping center, will be double the size of the Asian market at the corner of Florida and South Sherwood Forest boulevards, the paper said, citing owners QingLin and Yuki Chen.

The store, which will feature a food court of specialty Asian dishes and more Filipino, Indonesian and Indian items, is expected to open by the end of the year, the paper noted. 

