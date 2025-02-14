47°
Folsom man arrested after parole officers find drugs during compliance check
FOLSOM - Deputies arrested a man on several drug-related charges after parole officers found drugs during a routine compliance check.
Jimmie Felder, 23, was arrested and booked for four different types of possession with intent to distribute charges. He was also booked for possession of stolen firearms as well as outstanding warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.
Officers with the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole found the drugs while conducting a routine compliance check at his home in early February.
Detectives found more than 100 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mixture, almost 300 grams and methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, hydrocodone, stolen guns and almost $5,000 in cash.
