Florida tops FSU in Supers, CWS slate set

GAINESVILLE - Florida sophomore JJ Schwarz belted a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning to help send the Gators to a 7-0 win over rival Florida State 7-0 on Monday night to secure the last spot in the College World Series.



The Gators (52-14) won the final two games in the best-of-three super regional to earn their fifth trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in the past seven years. Florida, the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, will play Coastal Carolina on Sunday night.



With the Gator win the schedule for the first two days of the College World Series has been finalized.



Oklahoma State (41-20) plays UC Santa Barbara (42-18-1) on Saturday afternoon and No. 3 national seed Miami (50-12) faces Arizona (44-21) at night.



Sunday's matchups have No. 5 Texas Tech (47-18) facing TCU (47-16) in the afternoon and Coastal Carolina (49-16) playing at night against No. 1 Florida.



CWS teams are split into two brackets. Bracket winners meet in the best-of-three finals starting June 27.