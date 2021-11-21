Florida service mission helps out Hurricane Ida victims in Dulac

DULAC - An act of service from a mission group from Florida is an effort to give back to those in Terrebonne Parish, still suffering from Hurricane Ida.

Mission 850 made the trip to do what they were called to do.

"There's just so much work to be done. I just drive up and down roads, and it's like, that house has to be gutted, that house has to be gutted, and they're living in a tent, and they're living in a tent," coordinator Dot Wagner said.

"It's a little overwhelming because we went through this in Florida."

Wagner started Mission 850 after Hurricane Michael ravaged her home in Panama City, Florida, and she has been lending a helping hand ever since.

"You really need people to show up and help. You can't hire someone to do it, and a lot of people can't do it themselves, or it would take forever. So, we started coordinating volunteer groups and people who wanted to come and serve the needs of the community," Wagner said.

From mending fences to clearing debris and fallen trees, the group worked sun up to sun down over the weekend in Dulac.

"He had this trailer, and FEMA approved him for a trailer, but it had to be placed where his old trailer was. It was the only spot on his property that it could go. So, we had to get that old trailer off, so we tore it apart piece by piece and lugged it across the street."

Mission 850 helped to rebuild homes and spirits.

"It's going to be amazing. People are going to enter into these stories, and they're going to help, and beautiful things happen when we start taking care of each other."