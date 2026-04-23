Florida deputies identify man accused of planning to commit mass shooting at New Orleans festival

DESTIN — Florida authorities on Thursday identified a North Carolina man who was reportedly planning a mass shooting at a New Orleans festival this weekend.

Christopher Gillum was arrested Wednesday evening by Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies at a Destin hotel along Scenic Highway 98.

Gillum had a handgun and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested. Gillum was located using the county's FLOCK camera system, deputies added.

According to deputies, he planned on driving to New Orleans to Jazz Fest to conduct a mass shooting and then commit suicide by cop. This weekend is the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Gillum is wanted in Orleans Parish by the Department of Public Safety for terroristic threats, deputies added.

Gillum is being held in the Okaloosa County jail pending extradition to Louisiana, where he will be booked on charges from Louisiana State Police.