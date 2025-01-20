Flights departing New Orleans, Baton Rouge canceled ahead of impending winter weather

Many flights scheduled to depart from Louisiana's airports on Tuesday have been canceled as airport officials monitor the frigid weather conditions and impending snowfall.

Some flights leaving the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport have been canceled some flights departing from the airport.

United Airlines has temporarily suspended flights departing on Tuesday, while American Airlines said that it plans to operate morning flights, but delays and cancellations may happen pending weather.

Delta Airlines has not yet announced any changes to their schedule, BTR said.

said if its flights will be canceled, New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport has made changes to its flights, including several cancelations.

The following airlines have canceled flights, Jefferson Parish Councilmember Scott Walker said:

- British Airway – Tuesday flights canceled

- Southwest – Tuesday flights canceled, Wednesday morning EMO’s canceled but expected to resume flights Wednesday

- Spirit – Tuesday flights canceled, expected to resume around noontime on Wednesday

- American – Terminators (flights that end when they reach their destination) on Monday night will ferry out, and all flights are canceled through 3 p.m. local on Tuesday

- Alaska – Terminator canceled on Monday, potential that Tuesday flights will be canceled and expect to resume operations on Wednesday

- Air Canada – Still planning on the next regular operation on Wednesday

- Breeze/Jet Blue/Avelo/Allegiant/Frontier – No impact on their operations as they all do not have scheduled service on Tuesday or Wednesday this week

Before heading to the Airport, travelers are strongly encouraged to check flight statuses, allow for extra travel time and to stay informed.