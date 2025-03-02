53°
Flau'jae Johnson ruled out for LSU-Ole Miss Sunday

4 hours 7 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 9:55 PM March 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will be without Flau'jae Johnson for the teams regular season finale Sunday.

According to the SEC's Student-Athlete Availability Report, Johnson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Ole Miss.

Johnson, who leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points a game, has not missed a game this season.

LSU, 27-3 overall, will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament next week.

